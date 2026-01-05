Turkmenistan tightens registration rules for refugees and protected persons

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the rules were approved by Order No. 128 of the State Migration Service, issued on November 7, 2025. Under the procedure, foreign nationals must register with migration authorities within three working days of entering the country at their place of residence or temporary stay.

Hotels, medical institutions, and other receiving organizations are required to inform migration authorities of the arrival and departure of foreign citizens within 24 hours.

In cases of mass arrivals caused by emergency situations, registration may be carried out at temporary accommodation facilities, with subsequent migration registration for up to three months. The new procedure was adopted under Turkmenistan’s Law on Refugees and is intended to strengthen migration control and record-keeping.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan amended visa-free stay rules for foreign nationals.