Kyrgyzstan amends visa-free stay rules for foreign nationals

The resolution is aimed at optimizing and streamlining migration processes, enhancing transparency in the conditions of stay for foreign nationals, and bringing national legislation into line with the key objectives of Kyrgyzstan’s state migration policy.

Under the amendments, citizens of a number of foreign countries are entitled to visa-free entry and stay in the Kyrgyz Republic for up to 30 calendar days within each 60-day period from the date of entry, without the need to obtain residence permits.

Upon expiration of the permitted period of stay, foreign citizens must either:

leave the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, or

obtain the appropriate authorization documents, including a visa, residence permit, temporary residence permit, or other permits in accordance with national legislation.

The amendments do not affect the provisions of international treaties and agreements that establish different entry or stay conditions. They also do not apply to individuals entering the country for employment, education, or other activities requiring special permits.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges foreign citizens and host parties to strictly observe the established time limits for stay in the Kyrgyz Republic and to take the updated regulations into account when planning travel, in order to comply with the country’s migration legislation.

Earlier, it was reported that new rules had been introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan.