Turkmenistan takes helm of Landlocked Developing Countries Group

The decision was made unanimously at the meeting of the Group's Permanent Representatives to the UN, held on September 3 at the organization's headquarters in New York, according to the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN.

Turkmenistan's term of office will begin on January 1, 2027. The new Governing Bureau of the Group also includes Azerbaijan, elected Vice Chair, as well as Laos, Burundi, Chad, Rwanda, and Paraguay.

During its two-year chairmanship, Turkmenistan will coordinate the group's activities and represent the collective interests of 32 landlocked developing countries. Priority areas include developing energy and transport connectivity and the practical implementation of the Avaza Action Plan for 2024-2034.

The final composition of the Governing Bureau will be approved in the Final Declaration of the upcoming LLDCs Ministerial Meeting, which will be held on September 24 at UN Headquarters in New York.

To prepare for its chairmanship in November-December 2026, Turkmenistan, together with the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS), will develop a draft chairmanship roadmap for 2027-2028. This document will outline key priorities, initiatives, and practical activities for the coming period.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkmenistan presented its growing tourism sector, highlighting both cultural heritage and modern infrastructure at the 35th meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS State News Agencies.