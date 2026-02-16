Turkmenistan sets up Ministry of Automobile Roads

The decision was made by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a Cabinet meeting on Turkmenistan's 2025 macroeconomic performance. The President appointed Hojamurat Kerimov as the head of the new ministry, which was established in order to modernize the country’s road infrastructure and improve the efficiency of the transport system.

Starting from January 1, 2026, Turkmenistan has been applying new simplified licensing rules for road freight transport. The presidential decree approved a new Regulation on Licensing of Road Transport Activities, which streamlines requirements and conditions for obtaining licenses for cargo transportation. The document also updates and simplifies the list of documents required from applicants.

Turkmenistan plays a key transit role in Central Asia, participating in the Lapis Lazuli Corridor (linking Afghanistan/Central Asia to Europe via Türkiye), as a potential link in the INSTC (via Iran/Persian Gulf), and as a Caspian Sea nation leveraging the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian) and the TRACECA network (Europe-Caucasus-Asia) to diversify trade, connecting to Europe, Türkiye, and the Indian Ocean through the Ashgabat Agreement, aiming to become a major Eurasian logistics hub and reduce reliance on traditional routes.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkmenistan and Japan held discussions to advance bilateral scientific and technological cooperation further and facilitate the entry of new Japanese companies into the Turkmen market.