Turkmenistan, Japan mull over stronger sci-tech collaboration

Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, met with Hideomi Koinuma, President of the Turkmen-Japanese Scientific and Technological Association, as well as representatives from Japanese companies collaborating with the association.

The participants explored potential projects, including those proposed by Tohkemy Corporation for advanced water purification technologies and equipment in Turkmenistan.

Additionally, the capabilities of Japanese firms Sustec and Carbon Cryo Capture Co., Ltd. were showcased, with a focus on their cutting-edge technologies, such as high-precision exploration devices utilizing quantum sensitivity for underground resource detection and CO₂ separation technologies within the liquefied gas sector.

