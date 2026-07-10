Turkmenistan sees 10% rise in cargo transit in 1H 2026

According to the State Customs Service, the country is strengthening its position as a key transportation and logistics hub in the region thanks to ongoing upgrades to customs infrastructure and adoption of digital technologies.

Alongside traditional routes through Iran, Turkmenistan expands cooperation on the Middle Corridor, the International North-South Transport Corridor and other regional initiatives linking Central Asia with Europe and Asia.

That assessment is broadly consistent with the view of the International Transport Forum (ITF). In an exclusive interview to Trend, the organization said Turkmenistan is well positioned to benefit both from routes running south through Iran and from Trans-Caspian transport links across the Caspian Sea toward Azerbaijan.

The International Transport Forum (ITF) highlighted Turkmenistan’s strategic position. It can serve as a transit hub both via Iranian routes and Trans-Caspian links to Azerbaijan.

The Middle Corridor also remains strategically important as a diversified Asia–Europe route, supported by political and investment backing.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan unveiled a five-year cargo aviation development plan.