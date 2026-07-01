Kazakhstan unveils five-year cargo aviation development plan

According to him, expanding cargo aviation will strengthen Kazakhstan's transit potential and deepen its integration into international logistics chains.

"In this regard, the Government has already taken the necessary decisions. In addition, a five-year cargo aviation development plan has been prepared," he said.

The minister also outlined progress on projects aimed at expanding the country's maritime infrastructure, including the construction of a container hub and new berths, as well as dredging works.

He said these projects are expected to further enhance the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana is set to start construction of a new airport next year.