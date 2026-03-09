Turkmenistan reports growth in oil and gas output early 2026
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit State Concern has exceeded its oil and gas production targets in the first two months of 2026, according to government data, Qazinform News Agency cites Trend.
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agajanov announced at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov that oil production reached 107.3% of the planned volume, while refining operations achieved 107.1%.
Refined product output showed strong gains. Gasoline produvtion hit 122.7% of plan, liquefied gas 119.7% of the plan, diesel fuel 106.4 and lubricating oils 102.7%.
Natural and associated gas production also surpassed expectations, reaching 106.7% of the plan.
The Turkmennebit State Concern is Turkmenistan’s state-owned oil company responsible for the exploration, production, and processing of crude oil and gas condensate in the country.
