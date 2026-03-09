Turkmenistan reports growth in oil and gas output early 2026

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agajanov announced at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov that oil production reached 107.3% of the planned volume, while refining operations achieved 107.1%.

Refined product output showed strong gains. Gasoline produvtion hit 122.7% of plan, liquefied gas 119.7% of the plan, diesel fuel 106.4 and lubricating oils 102.7%.

Natural and associated gas production also surpassed expectations, reaching 106.7% of the plan.

The Turkmennebit State Concern is Turkmenistan’s state-owned oil company responsible for the exploration, production, and processing of crude oil and gas condensate in the country.

As written before, Turkmenistan to increase electricity production in 2026.