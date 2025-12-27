Turkmenistan partners with Türkiye for major pharmaceutical supply deal

The total value of the contract amounts to $5 million. The official purchase order has already been received, while payment and shipment of the products are scheduled to be completed by February 2026.

Earlier, in September, a delegation from Turkmenistan’s Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Management visited the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency to gain a detailed overview of the operations at Tashkent Pharma Park. During the meeting, the parties discussed ongoing projects in the pharmaceutical sector, the implementation of international quality standards, and the development of biotechnology.

Recall that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Amir & D LLP as part of his working visit to Zhambyl region to survey enterprises producing medical devices and pharmaceuticals.