Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits medical device enterprises in Zhambyl region

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the main production workshops and samples of finished products.

The Amir & D LLP manufactures more than 200 types of medical products, including express tests for the diagnosis of socially significant diseases such as hepatitis B and C, HIV infection, myocardial infarction, as well as tests for detecting narcotic and psychotropic substances. It currently employs 94 staff members.

The President also got acquainted with the operations of Super-pharm LLP, one of Kazakhstan’s leading producers of medical devices. More than 600 people work there. It supplies about 30% of the country’s demand for disposable medical products.