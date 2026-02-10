President Tokayev congratulates Japan PM Takaichi on LDP election victory
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following the Liberal Democratic Party’s victory in Japan’s parliamentary elections, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
"Undoubtedly, such a convincing result confirms the broad support among your compatriots for your wise policy and the political platform of the party you lead. I am confident that your tireless efforts and initiatives, aimed at ensuring a bright future for your people, will pave the way for even more impressive achievements for the nation,” the telegram reads.
The Kazakh President noted that he fondly recalls his official visit to Japan, which resulted in agreements that elevated bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed his commitment to joining efforts with Sanae Takaichi to maintain the high momentum of Kazakh-Japanese relations and expand the partnership.
As reported earlier, Japan's ruling LDP won over 2/3 lower house majority under PM Takaichi.