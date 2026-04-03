Turkmenistan, Germany discuss strengthening legal framework for EU cooperation

The discussion took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and the Ambassador of Germany to the EU Political and Security Committee, Martin Schäfer.

During the discussions, the sides exchanged views on enhancing the effectiveness of existing legal and contractual mechanisms governing cooperation between Turkmenistan, EU institutions, and EU member states. Special attention was given to the need for modernizing the legal framework to create a more practical platform for cooperation and to enable more efficient engagement at various levels.

The importance of maintaining and further developing dialogue between Turkmenistan and the European Union was also highlighted, particularly in the context of the recently elevated EU-Central Asia partnership.

The Turkmen side reaffirmed that cooperation with the European Union and its member states remains a key foreign policy priority, noting that European partners are regarded as reliable counterparts in the implementation of national development programs.

Previously, it was reported Turkmenistan-EU trade turnover nearly doubles in 2025.