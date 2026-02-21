EN
    Turkmenistan eyes expanded economic partnership with OIC

    23:49, 21 February 2026

    Turkmenistan intends to expand the economic cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said Muhammetgeldi Ayazov, Turkmen Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

    Photo credit: Turkmen MFA

    The statement was made during the official ceremony of presenting credentials at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah as Ayazov assumed the post of Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the organization.

    Receiving the credentials, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha underscored Turkmenistan’s constructive role in the Islamic world.

    The sides also highlighted the importance of preventive diplomacy, expressing confidence that Turkmenistan’s active participation would further enhance dialogue and practical cooperation with the OIC amid the current international environment.

    As reported earlier, Turkmenistan and the UAE explore new frontiers in economic and political cooperation.

