Turkmenistan eyes expanded economic partnership with OIC

The statement was made during the official ceremony of presenting credentials at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah as Ayazov assumed the post of Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the organization.

Receiving the credentials, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha underscored Turkmenistan’s constructive role in the Islamic world.

The sides also highlighted the importance of preventive diplomacy, expressing confidence that Turkmenistan’s active participation would further enhance dialogue and practical cooperation with the OIC amid the current international environment.

