Turkmenistan, UAE explore new frontiers in economic and political cooperation

The issues were raised during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held on February 4 in Abu Dhabi.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic and trade-economic fields. Particular attention was paid to intensifying efforts to implement major joint projects, including those related to energy and transport-logistics infrastructure.

The sides also exchanged views on several issues on the regional and international agenda.

Meanwhile, on February 3, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and discussed further steps to expand bilateral ties in political and diplomatic matters.

