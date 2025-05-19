Turkmenistan explores investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region

Governor Kusherbayev provided an overview of the region's investment landscape, including the availability of industrial zones and small-scale industrial parks, which offer favorable conditions for foreign investors, such as access to land plots and ready-made production facilities. He also outlined the benefits of the Turan Special Economic Zone, which offers tax and customs incentives, particularly for businesses engaged in deep processing and value-added industries.

The meeting culminated in a collective resolution to initiate synergistic ventures and enhance multifaceted collaboration across diverse domains.

This elevated diplomatic engagement underscores Turkmenistan's strategic imperative for regional economic cohesion and its quest for global alliances to bolster the advancement of Arkadag — the nation's premier smart city initiative.

Meanwhile, over the past two years, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has consistently exceeded $500 million annually, highlighting the strong and growing economic ties between the two nations.

To note, early April, the Kazakh President, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty visited the Industrial Park in Turkistan.