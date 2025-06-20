Turkmenistan continues to provide humanitarian support for people arriving from Iran

According to a statement, hundreds of people from India, China, Pakistan and other countries have crossed the border through the checkpoints of Turkmenistan as of now.

"The Turkmen authorities are ensuring the transit of these citizens and facilitating their return to their homeland. This work is implemented in cooperation with the diplomatic missions of foreign states in Ashgabat," reads the statement.

As it was reported before, as of June 18, Kazakhstan evacuated 109 nationals from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Kazakh nationals were evacuated through the territories of friendly countries of the region. 89 people left Iran through Turkmenistan and 20 – through Azerbaijan.