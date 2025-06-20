EN
    Turkmenistan continues to provide humanitarian support for people arriving from Iran

    10:08, 20 June 2025

    Turkmenistan continues to provide a 24-hour humanitarian corridor for foreign citizens arriving from Iran, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry. 

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.tm

    According to a statement,  hundreds of people from India, China, Pakistan and other countries have crossed the border through the checkpoints of Turkmenistan as of now.

    "The Turkmen authorities are ensuring the transit of these citizens and facilitating their return to their homeland. This work is implemented in cooperation with the diplomatic missions of foreign states in Ashgabat," reads the statement.

    As it was reported before, as of June 18, Kazakhstan evacuated 109 nationals from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Kazakh nationals were evacuated through the territories of friendly countries of the region. 89 people left Iran through Turkmenistan and 20 – through Azerbaijan.

    Turkmenistan Central Asia World News Iran Israel Armed conflicts Middle East
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
