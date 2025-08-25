EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Turkmenistan, China sign agreement on co-op in economic and sci-tech spheres

    22:38, 25 August 2025

    Turkmenistan and China signed a cooperation agreement to enhance collaboration in economic and scientific-technical fields, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

    Turkmenistan, China sign agreement on co-op in economic and sci-tech spheres
    Photo credit: Turkmen MFA

    The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The agreement was signed by Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and China’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin.

    This agreement is designed to promote the exchange of experience and facilitate the practical implementation of innovative solutions in key sectors of the economy.

    Under the agreement, the two countries aim to intensify technical and economic cooperation, contributing to the further development of mutually beneficial relations.

    Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan develop cross-border tourist route.

    Turkmenistan China Central Asia Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All