Turkmenistan, China sign agreement on co-op in economic and sci-tech spheres

The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The agreement was signed by Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and China’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin.

This agreement is designed to promote the exchange of experience and facilitate the practical implementation of innovative solutions in key sectors of the economy.

Under the agreement, the two countries aim to intensify technical and economic cooperation, contributing to the further development of mutually beneficial relations.

