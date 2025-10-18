EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan hit on economic co-op in bilateral relations

    14:54, 18 October 2025

    President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev discussed the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

    Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan hit on economic co-op in bilateral relations Economy Materials 18 October 2025 11:20 (UTC +04:00) Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan hit on economic co-op in bilateral relations Photo: Website of the President of Turkmenistan Follow Trend on Whatsapp Whatsapp Telegram Telegram Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter Google News News Aman Bakiyev Aman Bakiyev Read more ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev discussed the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA. During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov warmly welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and conveyed his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding its partnership with Kazakhstan, emphasizing that bilateral relations continue to develop in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural spheres. The parties emphasized that the nexus of trade and economic synergy constitutes a pivotal element in the Turkmen-Kazakh bilateral framework. Promising domains for collaboration encompass digital transformation, infrastructural enhancement, innovation ecosystems, sustainable economic frameworks, and ecological stewardship. Focus was strategically directed towards the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian linkages. In this context, the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation emerged as a pivotal framework for advancing collaborative initiatives and executing bilateral accords.
    Colalge credit: Canva

    During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov warmly welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and conveyed his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding its partnership with Kazakhstan, emphasizing that bilateral relations continue to develop in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural spheres.

    The parties emphasized that the nexus of trade and economic synergy constitutes a pivotal element in the Turkmen-Kazakh bilateral framework. Promising domains for collaboration encompass digital transformation, infrastructural enhancement, innovation ecosystems, sustainable economic frameworks, and ecological stewardship.

    Focus was strategically directed towards the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian linkages. In this context, the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation emerged as a pivotal framework for advancing collaborative initiatives and executing bilateral accords.

    As stated previously, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan set to join efforts in combating transnational crime.

    Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Central Asia Economy Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Trade
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All