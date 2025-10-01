Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to join efforts in combating transnational crime

The agreement was signed last October 10 in Ashgabat to strengthen cooperation between the two states in combating organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, illicit migration, human trafficking and other crimes.

It defines the forms and terms of cooperation of competent bodies.

Interior Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are responsible for the development of the agreement.

To note, Kazakhstan concluded such agreements with 20 countries, including China, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and others.

Earlier, Majilis ratified the CIS agreement on prevention of illegal transportation of radioactive materials.