The Turkmen delegation was led by Minister of Finance and Economy Mammedguly Astanagulov, while the EU side was headed by Audrone Perkauskiene, Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service.

Senior officials from relevant Turkmen ministries and agencies also attended, along with Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Luc Devigne and representatives of European institutions.

During the meeting, the sides held an extensive exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral issues. Particular attention was paid to strengthening political dialogue, improving the legal framework for cooperation, and expanding trade, economic and investment ties.

The discussions also covered prospects for cooperation in energy, environmental protection, climate change, transport connectivity and digitalization. Education, science, professional training and the implementation of joint projects were also among the key topics.

The participants also considered support for Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and ways to further develop cooperation in the Central Asia – European Union format.

As part of the regional agenda, the sides reviewed preparations for a roadmap outlining future steps and coordinated the schedule of major Central Asia-EU events planned for 2027.

Both sides described the talks as constructive and reaffirmed their interest in further developing cooperation across a range of areas.

The next meeting of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat in 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan deepened their interparliamentary ties during high-level talks held in Awaza, Turkmenistan.