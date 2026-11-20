Dadebay congratulated Turkmenistan’s parliament on obtaining observer status at the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and praised the country’s initiative, as CIS chair in 2026, to strengthen cooperation between the United Nations and the CIS, which resulted in the adoption of a corresponding UN resolution.

The Qurultay chairman described Turkmenistan as a strategic partner of Kazakhstan noting they share longstanding ties of friendship and good-neighborliness. He noted that the leaders of both countries are actively expanding multifaceted cooperation in energy, agriculture, healthcare, transit and transport, education and culture, while parliamentarians are tasked with supporting the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

Dadebay also briefed his counterpart on Kazakhstan’s transition to a unicameral Qurultay as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political reforms. The 145-member legislature includes representatives of five political parties, with 49 women deputies. A parliamentary friendship group has already been established to promote cooperation with the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

For her part, Gulmanova congratulated Kazakhstan on the formation of the Qurultay and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including stronger gender representation in inter-parliamentary relations.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

The two sides also discussed enhancing cooperation between border regions, noting that regular contacts could help launch new joint projects in trade, logistics and culture, with parliamentary support from both countries.

Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan held talks with the Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Gudrun Kugler, in Astana.