During the meeting, both sides emphasized the strategic significance of ongoing and planned regional energy projects, including pipelines and power infrastructure, as key drivers of economic growth and regional integration.

The Turkmen side expressed readiness to expand cooperation with Canada in energy investment, technology transfer, and sustainable energy initiatives, highlighting the potential for joint projects to strengthen the broader Central and South Asian energy networks.

To note, Turkmenistan and Canada engage in collaborative synergies addressing areas of shared interest and strategic relevance. Turkmenistan stands as the singular nation within the Central Asian geopolitical landscape that ratified the Ottawa Convention concerning anti-personnel mines, whereas Tajikistan later adhered to the treaty post-implementation.

Noteworthy, for the first time in history, renewable energy overtook coal as the world’s main source of electricity in the first half of 2025, according to global energy think tank Ember.