Renewable energy surpasses coal as leading global power source

The shift marks a key milestone in the global energy transition, as solar and wind power met the entire increase in global electricity demand and even drove a slight decline in coal and gas generation.

However, Ember notes that the overall picture remains uneven. Developing nations, particularly China, spearheaded the clean energy surge, while wealthier regions such as the United States and the European Union saw renewed reliance on fossil fuels.

China added more solar and wind capacity than the rest of the world combined, enabling a 2% cut in its fossil fuel generation. India also reduced coal and gas use amid rapid solar expansion. In contrast, the United States experienced higher electricity demand growth than clean energy output, while weak wind and hydropower in Europe pushed up coal and gas generation.

A separate report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights growing policy divergence. The IEA has halved its forecast for U.S. renewable energy growth this decade, citing the Trump administration’s policy shift toward oil and gas exports.

Despite these disparities, Ember describes the moment as a “crucial turning point.” Solar power accounted for 83% of global demand growth and has been the world’s top new energy source for three consecutive years. Most new solar capacity now lies in lower-income nations, driven by falling costs—down 99.9% since 1975.

Countries such as Pakistan and several African states are witnessing rapid solar adoption, signaling that clean energy expansion is no longer confined to advanced economies but increasingly defines the global energy landscape.

