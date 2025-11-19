This result highlights the significant role of sheep farming and the strong tradition of consuming lamb in Turkmen national cuisine. Meat from small ruminants is an important part of the diet and is widely used in traditional dishes and culinary culture.

According to FAO, the world leaders in lamb and goat meat consumption are:

Mongolia — 68.5 kg,

Bahrain — 23.4 kg,

New Caledonia — 21.9 kg,

Turkmenistan — 20.3 kg,

Chad — 19.0 kg.

Mongolia’s exceptionally high figures are explained by its nomadic pastoral culture and natural conditions, where meat traditionally forms the basis of the diet.

In addition, global statistics reveal other trends:

Argentina, Zimbabwe and the United States lead in beef consumption.

The highest consumption of chicken meat is recorded in the Caribbean and Oceania, including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tonga, and the Marshall Islands.

Meat consumption across countries depends greatly on cultural preferences, economic conditions, and the characteristics of local agriculture. Against this backdrop, Turkmenistan demonstrates a stable preservation of tradition and the importance of meat production for ensuring food security.

