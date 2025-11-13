Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan to set up trading houses

The draft agreement focuses on further promoting trade and economic cooperation among the two nations, as well as enhancing mutual ties, and boosting trade based on mutual benefit and partnership.

The document builds on the provisions of the Treaty on friendship and cooperation between Kazkahstan and Turkmenistan (1993), the Treaty on strategic partnership (2017), and the Joint Statement by both nations’ presidents (2021). The agreement aims at creating favorable conditions for engagement of business communities, and stepping up economic activity between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, said the Ministry.

According to the draft agreement, Turkmenistan’s trading house in Kazakhstan is to be set up in Almaty, and Kazakhstan’s trading house in Turkmenistan in Ashgabat, serving as platforms for promoting national goods and services, hosting exhibitions and marketing events, as well as facilitating the exchange of experience between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

It also provides that the Kazakh and Turkmen Governments will facilitate the registration of trading houses, allocation of premises, development of logistics infrastructure, and creation of conditions for effective operation of enterprises.

The agreement’s implementation is expected to strengthen long-term ties between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, increase mutual trade volumes, and establish a sustainable framework for economic cooperation.

The draft agreement will be open for public debates on Open NLAs website until November 17, 2025.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are to join efforts to combat crime.