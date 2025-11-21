EN
    Turkmen President to visit Kazakhstan next week

    18:15, 21 November 2025

    President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 24-25 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: tdh.gov.tm

    As part of the visit, high-level talks, focusing on prospects for strengthening the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership, are scheduled, reads a statement from Akorda.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with president of Kazakhstan’s Boxing Federation, beneficial owner of Integra Construction KZ, Shakhmurat Mutalip. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Central Asia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
