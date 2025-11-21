Turkmen President to visit Kazakhstan next week
18:15, 21 November 2025
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 24-25 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
As part of the visit, high-level talks, focusing on prospects for strengthening the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership, are scheduled, reads a statement from Akorda.
