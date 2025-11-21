Head of State briefed on Kazakhstani boxers’ training for 2028 Olympics

President Tokayev was informed about the implementation of major infrastructure projects and construction of industrial, housing, and social facilities.

The Head of State was also briefed about the international projects the company is carrying out in construction and railway sectors.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of quality and timely implementation of the projects that are key for the country's economy.

Mutalip said Integra Construction KZ is implementing a number of social initiatives. In particular, the company began a KZT5bn reconstruction of Baganashyl kindergarten in Almaty at its own expense.

The president of Kazakhstan’s Boxing Federation informed the Head of State about the current state and accomplishments in boxing in the country, including the national team’s results, training for 2028 Olympics, and objectives for 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Sultanbek Aibaruly won a gold medal for Kazakhstan at the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi, India.