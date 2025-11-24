Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit
16:05, 24 November 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In honor of the high-profile guest, the Guard of Honor lined up at the Astana International Airport.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 24-25 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As part of the visit, high-level talks, focusing on prospects for strengthening the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership, are scheduled, reads a statement from Akorda.