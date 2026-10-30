Turkistan to become Islamic World's Cultural Capital in 2027

"By decision of ICESCO, the sacred city of Turkistan will become the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World next year," the President posted on the social media platform X.

ИСЕСКО ұйымының шешімімен киелі Түркістан шаһары келесі жылы Ислам әлемінің мәдени астанасы атанады. По решению ИСЕСКО, в следующем году священный Туркестан станет культурной столицей исламского мира. By decision of @ICESCO_En, the sacred city of Turkistan will become the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World next year. #OTSAnkaraSummit2026 — Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) October 30, 2026

As part of the initiative, Kazakhstan plans to host large-scale international events aimed at preserving spiritual unity and the continuity of Turkic civilization. Key events include an international forum named after Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, dedicated to literature and linguistics, and a gathering of museum professionals from across the Turkic and Islamic worlds.

Earlier, at the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), President Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties among Turkic nations.