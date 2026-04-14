Turkistan region to spend over 35bn tenge on road repairs in 2026

Of the total, 23.7 billion tenge will be provided by the regional budget, with a further 11.8 billion tenge coming from district budgets. The program will cover 224 projects spanning more than 1,100 km, with about 445 km scheduled for completion by yearend.

The largest share of funding will go toward streets in settlements, as well as medium and routine repairs. Work will also include upgrades to regional and district roads and the construction and repair of several bridges.

By the end of 2026, the share of local roads in good and satisfactory condition is expected to increase from 94.8% to 96%.

Quality control is carried out at all stages, including laboratory testing of asphalt. In 2025, 376 out of 1,063 samples failed to meet standards, leading to fines and the re-laying of over 52,000 square meters of road at contractors’ expense.

Previously, Qazinform reported over 4 trillion tenge are planned for Kazakhstan’s road infrastructure.