Over KZT 4 trillion planned for Kazakhstan’s road infrastructure

According to him, work on 5,000 km has already been completed. Another 5,000 km is scheduled for repair by 2029, ensuring the full implementation of the task.

“To implement road infrastructure projects, the country has the necessary raw material base, which allows us to fully support construction works and improve their quality. In regions with limited reserves of inert materials, technogenic mineral waste from large industrial enterprises is being used,” Nurlan Sauranbayev said at a Government's meeting.

The minister added that projects covering a total of 3,250 km are planned in the sector, with overall financing of KZT 4.6 trillion, over the next three years. Their implementation is expected to significantly enhance transit capacity and deliver a tangible economic impact.

