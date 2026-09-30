Turkistan region to set up water management school for farmers

The project will be implemented under the Eurasian Development Bank's grant program, Development of a Business Ecosystem for Sustainable Irrigation in Kazakhstan. Preparations are underway to equip training facilities in the city of Turkistan.

The center will offer both theoretical and practical courses focused on efficient water resource management and the adoption of water-saving irrigation technologies. The program is expected to involve international and national experts, cooperation with Kazakhstan's universities, and knowledge-sharing with Central Asian countries.

According to Kazvodkhoz director general Anuar Uskenbayev, the initiative aims to create conditions for the transition to modern irrigation systems.

"The Ministry is considering launching several pilot sites before scaling the project nationwide. The regional training center in Turkestan will organize activities at the regional level and serve as a hub for accumulating expertise, knowledge, and technologies in water conservation," he said.

Earlier, Kazakh farmers received KZT 665 billion in financing for the sowing and harvesting campaigns. The country is also expected to achieve a record oilseed harvest this year.