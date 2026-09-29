Kazakhstan provides 665 bln tenge in concessional financing to farmers

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the financing enabled farmers to prepare machinery, purchase essential inputs and complete seasonal agricultural work within optimal timeframes.

The Government plans to continue its early financing mechanism for the 2027 planting season starting in October.

In addition, farmers acquired 8,600 units of agricultural machinery worth 288 billion tenge through the preferential leasing program.

To improve access to financing, the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund continues to provide guarantees covering up to 85% of loan amounts for farmers with insufficient collateral.

Another support mechanism is forward procurement, which helps finance producers while guaranteeing future crop sales. This year, contracts have been signed for 480,000 tons of agricultural products worth approximately 32 billion tenge.

As reported earlier, farmers have already harvested 13.5 million hectares of grain crops, or 83% of the planned area.