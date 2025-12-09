Turkistan region to expand water-saving technologies to 400,000 hectares

Governor Nuralkhan Kusherov noted that the President has instructed officials to accelerate the introduction of modern water conservation solutions. In his words, such technologies can reduce water consumption by half while tripling crop yields.

Turkestan accounts for one-quarter of Kazakhstan’s irrigated land, a total of 554,000 hectares.

Photo credit: Central Communications Service

By 2025, water-saving technologies had been introduced on 55,000 hectares.

In 2025 alone, an additional 59,000 hectares were covered, bringing the total to 114,000 hectares.

Six new enterprises are designed to improve access to irrigation technologies. Of which three were launched last year, three more to open this year.

These facilities will provide water-saving technologies for 133,000 hectares, with the long-term goal of fully meeting the needs of the region and neighboring areas.

The governor briefed on a rice cultivation project using water-saving technologies that was implemented in Otyrar region for 7 million US dollars. He emphasized compared to traditional irrigation methods, yields increased by 30%.

Earlier, he said Turkistan region continues to build up its investment attractiveness. It formed a pool of 111 projects worth 2.6 trillion tenge.