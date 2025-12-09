Turkistan region attracts 1.2 trillion tenge in investments

Governor Nuralkhan Kusherov said these projects will become a new driver for the region’s economy prioritizing the processing sector, energy and deeper conversion of agricultural products.

He said the projects will generate some 24,000 jobs and will bring an additional 100 billion tenge in taxes to the budget.

Nuralkhan Kusherov said this year the region plans to develop 58 projects worth 340 billion tenge and create 8,220 new jobs. 41 projects were launched over the past 10 months, and 5,322 workplaces were generated. The region attracted 1.2 trillion tenge in investments, 124% up.