Turkistan region to build 4 new reservoirs

According to akim (governor) of the region, Nuralhan Kusherov, construction is already underway on two reservoirs — Baidibek Ata and Karakuys, while project development is also in progress for two additional reservoirs, Boralday and Ikan Su.

“Thanks to the construction of Baidibek Ata and Boralday, Turkistan and five districts will receive a stable water supply of 113 million cubic meters,” he noted.

The akim added that the new water facilities will improve water supply to nearly 16,000 hectares of land and make it possible to produce additional agricultural products worth 200 billion tenge.

The region currently has 4,180 channels with a total length of 12,731 kilometers that provide irrigation. At the same time, 76 percent of these channels are worn out.

“To address this issue, we have adopted a comprehensive plan. First of all, it is necessary to restore the worn-out water facilities. With financing from the Islamic Development Bank, we plan to repair a total of 302 water facilities. As a result, the deterioration rate of the channels will be reduced by 50 percent,” the akim said.

