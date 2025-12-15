Turkistan region to build 300MW solar power plant

It is one of the largest initiatives aimed at the development of renewable energy sources in the region to increase energy potential, raise the share of green energy and generate new jobs.

Governor Nuralkhan Kusherov took part in the capsule laying ceremony. Congratulating those present he emphasized strategic significance of the project. He stressed this initiative will pave the way for economic diversification, raising investment attractiveness and generating clean energy.

He added nearly 160 billion tenge will be invested in the construction of the plant called to strengthen energy infrastructure of the region and raise its attractiveness for foreign investors.

It is expected to create some 500 jobs for the locals.

Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Nurlan Zhakupov noted via video link that the Fund consistently supports renewable energy projects, and that the planned 300 MW solar power station will make a significant contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy security.

China’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin described the project as a vivid example of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, emphasizing the importance of joint initiatives in the field of green energy.

Ni Zhen, President of China Energy Group, also speaking via video link, stressed the project’s importance for the national energy system and its role in advancing international cooperation.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Energy Engineering Overseas Investment Company Lin Xiaodan focused on the technical, environmental, and investment aspects of the project, affirming readiness to deliver it with high quality and on schedule.

Once commissioned, the solar power plant will increase the share of renewable energy in Turkistan region. It will also boost the energy supply needed to attract investments and open new factories, giving momentum to sustainable and environmentally safe development of the region.

