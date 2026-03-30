Turkistan region starts reconstruction of over 143 km of irrigation networks

In Ordabasy district, he reviewed the reconstruction of the Naiman canal (26.15 km). Concrete lining has been completed, and 75 hydraulic structures are being built along the canal. Construction work is 98% finished.

In Otyrar district, he visited the Kyzyltu pumping station, which supplies water from the Arys River for irrigation. The Ministry is acquiring three new pumps to be installed at the site.

In Arys district, he examined works on a project to reconstruct 143.4 km of irrigation networks, designed to provide water to 8,281.7 hectares of farmland.

Minister Nurzhigitov emphasized the importance of efficient water management amid climate change noting infrastructure projects will help reduce water losses and improve resource use.

The reconstruction is expected to improve irrigation efficiency and agricultural productivity in the region significantly.

Noteworthy, new irrigation technology using drainage water was developed in Kazakhstan.