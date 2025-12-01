New irrigation technology using drainage water developed in Kazakhstan

The ongoing projects include developing technology to restore degraded irrigated lands, establishing the scientific and methodological basis for supplying water to the lower reaches of the Shu River in the Zhambyl region, designing an automated hydraulic gate model for low-discharge irrigation canals, and improving water availability for irrigated areas by reusing drainage water.

To date, the project “Development of an automated hydraulic gate model applicable to low-discharge irrigation canals” has produced a model layout, a user interface, and a database, and workshops on operating the automated hydraulic gate have been held in the Zhambyl and Turkistan regions.

Under the project “Scientific and methodological foundations for water supply in the lower reaches of the Shu River in the Zhambyl region,” a water management action plan has been developed, and two articles have been published in a peer-reviewed domestic journal recommended by the Committee for Quality Assurance in Science and Higher Education.

As part of the project on reusing drainage water for irrigation, a technology for irrigating agricultural crops with drainage water has been developed, patented, demonstrated to agricultural producers, and described in articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

“Science is essential for the development of Kazakhstan’s water management sector. Every project implemented by our ministry must be backed by solid scientific evidence. We have high expectations for the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Water Economy, and the ministry has fully resolved its funding needs. Now we require concrete results that will enable more efficient use of our water resources. The institute must play an active role in all ministry initiatives and provide thorough scientific analysis for each project,” emphasized Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.

