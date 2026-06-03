Turkistan region launches agricultural drone production

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Designed for agricultural spraying, each drone can carry up to 70 liters of working solution and treat up to five hectares of crops.

The use of agricultural drones is expected to improve the efficiency of field operations, reduce resource use, and boost labor productivity.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The company has already received about 20 orders for its agricultural drones.

The company plans to expand its product range further, with production of UAVs for firefighting and cargo transportation scheduled to begin next year.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Iran had surged by 97% in 2025.