Turkistan region launches agricultural drone production
A new factory producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for agricultural use has begun operations in Turkistan region. The facility, developed by Avatar Agricultural Technology Development, has an annual production capacity of 500 units, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.
Designed for agricultural spraying, each drone can carry up to 70 liters of working solution and treat up to five hectares of crops.
The use of agricultural drones is expected to improve the efficiency of field operations, reduce resource use, and boost labor productivity.
The company has already received about 20 orders for its agricultural drones.
The company plans to expand its product range further, with production of UAVs for firefighting and cargo transportation scheduled to begin next year.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Iran had surged by 97% in 2025.