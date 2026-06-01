Kazakhstan's agricultural exports to Iran surge 97% in 2025

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The parties discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, boosting mutual trade, and strengthening investment ties.

“Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with Iran in agriculture. Our markets complement each other, as demonstrated by the steady growth in bilateral agricultural trade,” Saparov said.

Agricultural trade between Kazakhstan and Iran expanded by 55.8% in 2025 to $342 million, accounting for 79% of overall bilateral trade. Exports of Kazakh agricultural products to Iran jumped 97% to $238.5 million.

Grain exports also rose more than twofold, reaching 1.1 million tons valued at $225.3 million.

A key focus of the meeting was grain exports to Iran, along with efforts to increase supplies of beef and lamb that meet international veterinary and halal standards.

The sides also noted significant potential for expanding exports of vegetable oils and other food products to the Iranian market.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Seyed Mohammad Atabak reaffirmed Iran’s interest in further strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan remains an important partner for Iran in the region. We see strong potential for increasing bilateral trade, expanding agricultural supplies, developing transport and logistics routes, and advancing joint projects in processing and agro-industrial cooperation,” he said.

A separate part of the discussion was devoted to investment cooperation.

Saparov invited Iranian investors to participate in projects involving the production and deep processing of agricultural products, including grain and oilseed processing.

Following the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation across all key areas of the agro-industrial sector.

Earlier reports noted, Kazakhstan and China set to launch joint grain trading platform.