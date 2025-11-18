Turkistan region house fire: Deputy PM Bozumbayev chairs governmental commission

During the commission’s meeting, reports on measures under way following the fire in the two-storey private house earlier this morning that killed 12, including 9 children, were made by Emergency Situations Ministry Chingis Arinov, First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of People Askarbek Yertayev, Health First Deputy Minister Timur Sultangaziyev, Deputy Interior Minister Sanzhar Adilov, Energy Deputy Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev, Enlightenment Deputy Minister Asylbek Akhmetzhanov, and governor of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov.

The government announced Tuesday, family members of the victims are offered all necessary assistance. Three survivors are in the ICU.

One of the three survivors, who escaped the fire prior to the arrival of rescuers, is in serious condition with burns to 12% of body. Another two survivors were admitted to the hospital with burns to 30% and 11% of body receive mechanical ventilation. An air ambulance from Shymkent was dispatched at the scene, it was confirmed.

According to Zulfukhar Zholdasov, first deputy governor of Turkistan region, one survivor has recovered consciousness.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. A criminal probe into the accident is underway. A quick response crew of heads of the Fire Service Committee and the Investigation Department are on the scene.

Following the meeting, Bozumbayev tasked the regional authority and the Labor and Social Protection Ministry with providing full necessary financial assistance to the bereaved families, and the Health Ministry with keeping under control the condition of those survived, including organizing airlifts to Astana, if necessary.

The Interior Ministry was instructed to control the criminal probe into the deaths of 12 people.

The Emergency Satiations Ministry as well as regional authorities was charged with carrying out preventive raids and patrols at residential houses, especially those of vulnerable segments of the population, as well as dormitories, and hostels, checking furnaces for fire hazards.

To note, 12 people, including 9 children, were killed in an early morning house fire in the village of Algabas, Turkistan region.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deep condolences following the tragic fire in a private house in Zhetysai district.