Kazakh President condoles over tragedy in Turkistan region

The President tasked the Government and the regional akimat to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims and conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the tragedy.

As written before, a two-story private house in the village of Algabas caught fire early in the morning killing 12 people, including 9 children.

The fire covering an area of 360 square meters has been fully extinguished.

Three people were rescued unconscious and handed over to emergency medical teams.

