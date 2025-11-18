Turkistan region fire: Survivors’ condition reported

“The condition of the patients is assessed as serious but stable. They are undergoing a full range of intensive care, and all three are under round-the-clock supervision by specialists,” the department said.

To strengthen medical care in the area, specialists from the regional medical institutions have been dispatched. The necessary medications have been supplied, and a team of psychologists is also working with the affected families.

“The situation is under constant monitoring by the Turkistan region’s healthcare department,” a statement reads.

The fire was reported in the early morning of 18 November in a two-storey residential building in the village of Algabas, Zhetysai District. Three people were evacuated from the building in an unconscious state and handed over to ambulance crews. Tragically, the bodies of 12 victims, including nine children, were found inside the house.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that a governmental commission was established to investigate the causes of the fire.