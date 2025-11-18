EN
    Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region

    10:30, 18 November 2025

    A governmental commission was established to investigate the causes of the fire that occurred in a two-storey private house in the village of Algabas in Turkistan region, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.

    Photo credit: Government of Kazakhstan

    The commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, consists of executives of the Emergencies, Interior, Healthcare, Labor and Social Protection Ministries and Turkistan region akimat.

    Those injured and bereaved families will be provided with all necessary assistance, including medical and psychological support. The akimat is assigned to assist in organizing funerals.

    The commission’s work is under special control.

    As written before, a two-storey private house in the village of Algabas caught fire early in the morning killing 12 people, including 9 children.

    Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his deep condolences following the tragic fire in a private house in Zhetysai district, Turkistan region.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
