Turkistan region develops 99 projects worth 152 bln tenge

According to the preliminary estimates, the region imports goods worth nearly 98 billion tenge. He said the region has the potential to produce these goods.

20 projects are being implemented in the region to substitute imported goods up to 53 billion tenge.

Photo credit: Central Communications Service

There are 20 industrial zones in the region. 99 projects worth 152 billion tenge are being implemented there. Once commissioned, they will generate 6,361 jobs.

As of today, the region has attracted 39 billion tenge in investments and launched 50 projects that created 2,609 workplaces.

Photo credit: Central Communications Service

Besides, the work is underway on 28 major projects up to 211.8 billion tenge at the Turan special economic zone.

To note, West Kazakhstan region to launch 54 agricultural projects by 2027.