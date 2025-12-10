EN
    Turkistan region, China explore promoting green construction

    19:45, 10 December 2025

    Turkistan region’s entrepreneurship and trade department head Nurzhigit Myrzakhmetov, TURKISTAN INVEST representatives and specialized professionals held a meeting with Chinese investors on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Turkistan region, China explore opportunities to promote green construction
    Photo credit: Turkistan region's authority

    The implementation of joint projects in construction, exchange of experience, and implementation of new technologies were discussed in detail during a meeting with representatives of Jinhao Group and Hunan Jumper Holding Co., Ltd.

    It was noted that investors will be offered all necessary support in project implementation.

    During the meeting, investors expressed their keenness to carry out projects for production of capsule houses and metal structures on the region’s territory.

    Both sides discussed opportunities for the implementation of joint investment projects in the construction sector and further promotion of mutual cooperation. Investors familiarized with the opportunities the Turan economic zone and Turkistan industrial zones’ small industrial parks have to offer, said the press service of Turkistan region.

    It added that the sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing negotiations to promote bilateral cooperation.

    It is worth noting that the activity of Jinhao Group, that is headquartered in Harbin, focuses on energy efficiency, clean technologies, and green construction.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Turkistan region attracts 1.2 trillion tenge in investments. 

    Turkistan China Investments Construction Local Authorities
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
