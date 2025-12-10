Turkistan region, China explore promoting green construction

The implementation of joint projects in construction, exchange of experience, and implementation of new technologies were discussed in detail during a meeting with representatives of Jinhao Group and Hunan Jumper Holding Co., Ltd.

It was noted that investors will be offered all necessary support in project implementation.

During the meeting, investors expressed their keenness to carry out projects for production of capsule houses and metal structures on the region’s territory.

Both sides discussed opportunities for the implementation of joint investment projects in the construction sector and further promotion of mutual cooperation. Investors familiarized with the opportunities the Turan economic zone and Turkistan industrial zones’ small industrial parks have to offer, said the press service of Turkistan region.

It added that the sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing negotiations to promote bilateral cooperation.

It is worth noting that the activity of Jinhao Group, that is headquartered in Harbin, focuses on energy efficiency, clean technologies, and green construction.

