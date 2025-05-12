Turkistan canoeists enter World Rankings following Asian Rowing and Canoeing Championships

Team Kazakhstan earned a total of seven medals — three gold, two silver, and two bronze.

The tournament brought together 244 athletes from 20 countries across the continent. For the first time in history, the championship results were included in the International Rowing Federation’s world rankings, significantly elevating the event’s status.

A major contribution to the Kazakhstani team’s overall success came from athletes of the specialized Olympic reserve youth sports school for water sports in Turkistan region.

Olga Shmeleva stood out in particular, earning an impressive five medals in the disciplines: the women's K2 500m gold, the mixed K2 500m gold together with Artem Tereshchenko, the women's K4 500m gold, the mixed K4 500m bronze and the women's K1 200m bronze.

Other medalists from Turkistan region included: Polat Turebekov, who secured silver in the men's C2 500m event, and Bekarys Ramatulla, who earned silver in the men's K1 500m event.

Denis Zharmenov, honored coach of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Canoeing and Sailing Sports Association of Turkistan region and Shymkent, attributed this success to rigorous preparation. He emphasized that the championship served as a crucial step toward the 2026 Asian Games, where Kazakh canoeists are poised to be strong contenders for victory.

