Kazakhstan wraps up Asian Rowing and Canoeing Championships with 4 gold medals

According to the Directorate for Development of Sport, Team Kazakhstan finished second in the overall standings, trailing only the host nation. Kazakhstan earned a total of 12 medals—4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze. China led the tournament from start to finish, while Iran secured third place.



Gold medalists are as follows:

Olga Shmeleva and Irina Podoynikova (kayak, 500 m)

Olga Shmeleva and Artyom Tereshchenko (kayak, 500 m)

Sergey Yemelyanov and Rufina Iskakova (canoe, 500 m)

Kazakhstan women's team (kayak, 4 people, 500 m)

Silver medalists are:

Bekarys Ramatulla (kayak, 500 m)

Vickor Stepanov (canoe, 200 m)

Stella Sukhanova (kayak, 1000 m)

Sergey Emelyanov and Polat Turebekov (canoe, 500 m)

Bronze medalists are:

Olga Shmeleva (kayak, 200 m)

Mariya Brovkova (canoe, 500 m)

Kazakhstan team (kayak, mixed 4×500 m)

Kazakhstan team (canoe, mixed 4×500 m)

“For us, winning 12 medals is a solid result. As expected, our main rivals were from the Chinese team. We managed to win two out of the four gold medals in Olympic distances. Around 50–60% of our athletes are young, and our current focus is to integrate them into the main team,” said head coach of the national team Kaisar Nurmaganbetov.

Notably, all 26 athletes from Kazakhstan’s national team advanced to the finals at the 20th anniversary Asian Championship in Nanchang, which featured 340 athletes from 20 countries.

