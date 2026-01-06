Turkish president, US counterpart discuss Venezuela, Gaza

Erdogan and Trump exchanged views on bilateral relations between Türkiye and the US, cooperation in the defense industry, and regional and global issues, particularly Venezuela and the Gaza Strip, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Earlier, Erdogan said he conveyed Ankara's sensitivities in a call with Trump.

"During the phone call with President Trump of the United States, we conveyed Türkiye's sensitivities to him. We underlined that Venezuela must not be dragged into instability.

"Türkiye and the Turkish nation will continue to stand by the friendly people of Venezuela in their pursuit of prosperity, peace, and development," he said after the Cabinet meeting.

As written before, the international community has issued a wave of strong reactions following the United States’ military operation in Venezuela, during which, according to Washington, the country’s president Nicolás Maduro was detained and taken out of the country. Major world powers and international organizations stressed the need to uphold international law and respect state sovereignty.